Star Trek: Voyager's Get Out Of Jail Free Card: Suspiria Explained

Being a "Star Trek" fan is a full-time job unlike any other. While normal people would find hundreds of hours of material a daunting prospect, the average Trekkie has been dutifully conditioned to say things like, "Don't worry, this overall mediocre show finally gets good in season 4" or staunchly defend some of the absolute weirdest and most out-there concepts ever produced in live action. (I have three words for you: baby Clint Howard. Actually, make that another three: killer ooze monster.)

"Star Trek: Voyager" had plenty of highlights and lowlights in that regard, from that time Captain Katherine Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) and Lieutenant Tom Paris (Robert Duncan McNeill) hooked up with each other after devolving into lizards – yes, this really happened – to the horrifying legacy of "Tuvix." But none of it would've been possible had Paramount Television failed to support the production that would become "Voyager" back in its earliest conception. While "Deep Space Nine" gets all the credit for radically reinventing the very idea of what "Trek" could be, it was "Voyager" that pushed boundaries a few years later by virtue of its premise of a Starfleet ship hopelessly stranded in the farthest reaches of a distant quadrant of the galaxy. A far cry from the franchise's mission statement of optimistic exploration within a very defined and downright utopian framework, this upstart new series seemed even more sacrilegious than setting an entire show on a space station.

So, in order to sell a very skeptical decision-maker on the potential of "Voyager," creators Rick Berman, Michael Piller, and Jeri Taylor came up with a compromise. They'd build an escape plan right into the pilot episode, a "Break glass in case of emergency" scenario should low ratings dictate a creative overhaul. That, however, was only the beginning.