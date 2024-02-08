The Real Life Inspiration For It's Always Sunny's McPoyle Brothers

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is a beloved show with millions of adoring fans, but you don't get to be one of the most boundary-pushing comedies on air without ruffling a few feathers. Although the gang is larger than life, many of the characters draw inspiration from real people, particularly in their names. A few of the main and recurring characters in the show are named after real-life people like celebrities, close friends of the series creators, or the actors that portray them. Unfortunately, not everyone was flattered by their namesake.

The proprietors of Paddy's Pub are pretty darn despicable, but some of the show's minor characters are even less likable. The McPoyles are among some of the most repulsive characters in the show, and their sweaty, unibrowed, incestuous family often finds itself at odds with the gang. The family name, which evokes unpleasant words like "boil" and "spoil," was inspired by a real-life person that series co-creator and star Charlie Day was acquainted with in school.

"Now the name McPoyle, I went to college with a guy named Brendan McPoyle who is absolutely nothing like those characters whatsoever," Day confessed to LAist, "although he did have 13 brothers and sisters. I just always thought it was a funny name, so I gave them that name."

Nothing else about these characters is inspired by the real McPoyle, but Day still assigned the name to some of the least charming characters in the series. Consequently, it's safe to say that Brendan McPoyle is not a huge "Sunny" fan.

"I've since heard from friends who were at a wedding that he's not happy about it, so I do apologize," the "Fool's Paradise" director repented. "I no longer have his phone number, but it's all in good fun."