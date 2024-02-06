What Henry Cavill Really Thinks About Daniel Craig's 007 Films After Losing The Part To Him

It's been a good two years since Daniel Craig's swan song as James Bond, "No Time to Die" and its divisive ending debuted in theaters. But even before Craig's finale arrived, rumors continued to swirl that Henry Cavill was still in the running to take on the role following Craig's retirement. The "Man of Steel" actor had almost clinched the role back in the early 2000s when longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were casting for 2006's "Casino Royale." Unfortunately for Cavill, he just lost out to Craig — who reinvigorated the franchise with a fresh take on England's greatest spy.

Cavill has since remained a favorite to play Bond, despite the fact that he's now 40 and would have been in his early 20s the last time he came close to being cast. He's even spoken openly about what he would have done in the role, revealing his 007 would have been a mix of Sean Connery and Daniel Craig. Now starring as the titular sleuth in spy thriller "Argylle" from "Kingsman: The Secret Service" director Matthew Vaughn, Cavill still won't rule out playing 007. In a recent Total Film interview, the actor said his "Argylle" role is "a fun character," adding, "Whether I'm ruled out of Bond because of this or not is up to Barbara Broccoli and Mr. Wilson."

At this point, there's still no official word on who'll be taking over from Craig, which means Cavill could very well still be in the running. In the meantime, the actor has revealed what he thinks of the man who won the role he so narrowly missed out in "Casino Royale." What's more, thanks to some candid comments from his "Argylle" director, we now know just how close he in fact came to playing Bond in 2006.