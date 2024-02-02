The Regime - Release Date, Cast, Showrunner And More Info

HBO is getting ready to unleash its latest miniseries in the form of "The Regime." The series has a lot going for it as it has an Oscar-winning actress at the center of the story, which hails from two of the minds behind one of the network's most beloved shows in recent memory, "Succession." But this is a very different sort of show not focused on the world of messy corporate politics, instead taking place inside a European palace and an authoritarian regime.

But what is this show about, exactly? Who is behind the camera and responsible for its creation? Who is in front of the camera bringing this political regime to life? We're here to answer all of those questions and more, offering up everything you need to know about the show before it arrives. Let's get into it.