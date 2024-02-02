The Regime - Release Date, Cast, Showrunner And More Info
HBO is getting ready to unleash its latest miniseries in the form of "The Regime." The series has a lot going for it as it has an Oscar-winning actress at the center of the story, which hails from two of the minds behind one of the network's most beloved shows in recent memory, "Succession." But this is a very different sort of show not focused on the world of messy corporate politics, instead taking place inside a European palace and an authoritarian regime.
But what is this show about, exactly? Who is behind the camera and responsible for its creation? Who is in front of the camera bringing this political regime to life? We're here to answer all of those questions and more, offering up everything you need to know about the show before it arrives. Let's get into it.
When does The Regime premiere?
"The Regime" is set to premiere on Sunday, March 3, 2024, on HBO. Like most HBO shows these days, "The Regime" will also be available on the Max streaming service (formerly named HBO Max) after it airs, so you can catch it there if you don't have HBO proper, or if you just want the opportunity to stream it at your leisure. The series consists of six episodes, with new episodes set to air each Sunday following the premiere.
What are the plot details of The Regime?
Formerly titled "The Palace," the six-episode series is being billed as a limited series, meaning it will tell a complete story with a second season not in the cards. Unless HBO changes their minds and orders a second season — something they've done with previously-announced limited series before. The show "tells the story of a year within the palace of a modern European authoritarian regime as it unravels."
HBO is, otherwise, being cagey about the specifics of the plot.
Who is in the cast of The Regime?
The series is led by Kate Winslet ("Titanic," "Avatar: The Way of Water"). She plays the leader of a nation who is desperately clinging to power. This also marks a return to HBO for Winslet, who previously starred in the acclaimed "Mare of Easttown." The ensemble cast also includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne ("The Old Guard," "Rust and Bone"), Andrea Riseborough ("To Leslie," "Mandy"), Martha Plimpton ("Raising Hope," "The Goonies"), and Hugh Grant ("Paddington 2," "Wonka").
HBO has not released details on the various members of the cast and who they will be playing in the show. As of this writing, it seems like the network and the creators are playing things pretty close to the chest.
Who is the director of The Regime?
Stephen Frears ("A Very English Scandal," "Philomena") directed the miniseries. It marks the first time that Winslet has worked with the director, who has twice been nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards for his work on "The Grifters" and the biopic "The Queen." Francesca Orsi, the EVP of HBO Programming, highlighted the collaboration when the show was first announced (when it was still called "The Palace"), saying the following:
"We are honored to be working with this incredibly talented group of filmmakers on The Palace. The notion that Kate Winslet and Stephen Frears, two of our industry's leading lights, who – remarkably – have never collaborated before now, are joining forces to bring Will Tracy's wildly original, prescient, and dazzling scripts to life at HBO is a dream come true for us."
Who are the writers and producers of The Regime?
Will Tracy and Frank Rich ("Succession") created the series for HBO. Tracy also serves as showrunner. Winslet, in addition to her starring role, is on board as an executive producer alongside Tracy and Rich. Tracy Seward, Frears, and Jessica Hobbs are also on board as executive producers of the series.
The writers of the show are led by Tracy, who is reuniting with Seth Reiss on the show. They previously wrote 2022's hit horror movie "The Menu." Juli Weiner ("Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"), Jen Spyra ("The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"), Gary Shteyngart ("The Russian Debutante's Handbook"), and Sarah DeLappe ("Bodies Bodies Bodies") round out the writer's room for the series.
Has The Regime released a trailer?
HBO has released not one but two different trailers for "The Regime" as of this writing. Above is the most recent trailer, which gives a slightly better, more comprehensive sense of what to expect from the show. The network also released an earlier teaser trailer early last year, which you can check out right here. Given the show's very brief and basic synopsis, the trailer offers the best summation of what viewers can expect from the limited series when it arrives in March.