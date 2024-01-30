A Different Yorgos Lanthimos Film Dominates Netflix While Poor Things Racks Up Awards

Yorgos Lanthimos is an acquired taste. A key figure in the "Greek Weird Wave," he shares Wes Anderson's fondness for deadpan acting, artificial dialogue, and general oddities. However, the worlds and people in Lanthimos' films aren't just quirky, they're often aggressively unpleasant. More than that, they tend to be governed by twisted and bizarre "rules" and social norms. For example, in "The Lobster," all adults are required to have a romantic partner or find one within a short amount of time. Those who fail to do so are turned into an animal of their choice. Likewise, in "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," a surgeon is tormented by a teenager with unnatural abilities (played, fittingly enough, by everyone's favorite horny chaos child, Barry Keoghan) in retaliation for failing to save the boy's father on the operating table.

It's easy to intellectually appreciate the point Lanthimos is making with his work — that the "rules" we follow in our own lives might seem equally strange and warped to someone from the outside who hasn't been raised to see them as normal. In that sense, his films have more in common with the surreal social satire of Gary Larson's "The Far Side" comic panels than the output of any well-known contemporary filmmaker. But unlike "The Far Side," it can take a while for Lanthimos' movies to really click with you, assuming they ever do.

Personally, it wasn't until "The Favourite" — the film Lanthimos made right before his current Oscar contender "Poor Things" — that I came to earnestly love his movies. Now, it seems Netflix subscribers are rediscovering Lanthimos' delightfully dark comedy for themselves. In fact, according to viewership aggregator FlixPatrol, the film has consistently cracked Netflix's top 10 around the world for the past week (save for in the U.S.).