Poor Things' NSFW Scenes Had Mark Ruffalo Questioning Everything

Acclaimed Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos has a unique way of cutting straight to the heart of his oddball characters — sometimes literally, but always in the most provocative ways. The director behind "The Lobster," "The Killing of the Sacred Deer," and "The Favourite" is no stranger to the idea of using violence and esoteric imagery as a means of bringing idiosyncratic worlds to life, though his most recent film "Poor Things" (reviewed here to great praise by /Film's Mike Shutt) has found itself on an awards track partly by incorporating an even spicier ingredient into the mix: sex. To Lanthimos fans, this was merely another item in the toolbelt for the journey of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone) and her Frankenstein's monster-like transformation into a full-fledged human being. But for co-star Mark Ruffalo, cast as the rascally ne'er-do-well Duncan Wedderburn (my personal pick for 2023's greatest cinematic villain, in fact) and the subject of much "furious jumping" with Bella, the rather revealing demands of writer Tony McNamara's script had him questioning everything.

Namely, it had to do with the age-old question of, well, whether he was a little too old for such a role.

The talented actor admitted to such doubts in a recent profile with Perfect Magazine (via CinemaBlend), ironically featuring a photoshoot with Ruffalo baring plenty of skin. (All you animals can check that out over at Perfect Magazine's Instagram page). But perhaps nothing makes actors feel more vulnerable than sex scenes, and Ruffalo confirmed that he felt the pressure: