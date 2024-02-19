Buffy The Vampire Slayer Typecast Emma Caulfield In A Very Specific Way

One of my favorite "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" characters is Anya Jenkins (Emma Caulfield), the Vengeance Demon turned human. She's introduced as the villain of the season 3 episode "The Wish," in which Cordelia (Charisma Carpenter) wishes for a world where Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) never came to Sunnydale. When Anya makes Cordelia's wish come true, vampires end up ruling the town in the Slayer's absence.

Restoring the proper timeline robbed Anya of her powers; she's stuck as just another teenager attending Sunnydale High (and flunking math). Initially resentful of her new life, she eventually falls for Xander (Nicholas Brendon), and by season 4, she's part of the Scooby gang, sharing duties with her boyfriend as the show's comic relief.

Anya is hilarious; much of the humor in "Buffy" is sardonic, but she's oblivious. Having spent centuries as a vengeance demon, modern socialization skills escape her. (There's a longstanding character reading that she's autistic, at least allegorically so, but nothing like this is said in canon.) Anya can be just as cutting or rude as the others, but often without meaning to. She also likes the finest things in life — money and sex — and happily lets people know. Her loudmouthedness usually makes her the target of the other Scoobies' snark, even if she's too literal-minded to notice the insults.

The latter half of "Buffy" is a transition from the first, with cast shakeups (several actors left for the spin-off "Angel") and new settings (Buffy goes from high school to college). Anya's presence isn't quite a dividing line, but she's definitely more prominent from season 4 onward. Caulfield's comic timing was a huge help to these later years, so it's a shame she reportedly felt so unappreciated she asked for Anya to die in the series finale, "Chosen."

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about her "Buffy" legacy in 2017, Caulfield revealed how the show got her typecast.