Joss Whedon Broke His Own Biggest Rule By Adding Angel To Buffy The Vampire Slayer

One of the things that made "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" so addictive was the forbidden romance with the vampire Angel. He is a bad-boy-turned-good, a very handsome demon who was cursed with a soul that made him into a noble warrior for good guys — unless, of course, he experiences one moment of true happiness.

The character was such a major part of the show that he even earned his own spin-off, "Angel." More importantly, he provided the first romantic counterpart for "Buffy," and what's a teen soap without some romance? But he wasn't just any boyfriend — he was mysterious, he was dangerous, and he was a part of her demonic world. However, Angel did present one major problem: he challenged the central metaphor of the series. In fact, series creator Joss Whedon didn't even want him in the show at first.

By now we are used to romantic images of vampires in popular culture, from Anne Rice's "Interview with a Vampire" to Stephenie Meyer's "Twilight" series, but Whedon wanted to present a very different version. To him, the demons represented the obstacles that a teenage girl faces. They might seem handsome or charming on the surface, but their seductive qualities give way to a decidedly ugly side. When "Buffy" vampires feed on people, their faces transform into hideous bumpy masks, sucking the lust out of the scene.

Angel and his even more morally compromised successor Spike both threw a wrench into Whedon's metaphor. To some, it made it seem like the series encouraged relationships with violent men. Coupled with Whedon's other allegations, the feminist message of the show is severely tainted. However, "Buffy" star James Marsters, who played Spike, insisted that the series creator was opposed to both romantic vampire characters from the beginning.