Why Emma Caulfield Asked Joss Whedon To Kill Off Her Character On Buffy

It's safe to say the early aughts WB series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was a smash hit — among other accolades, it produced a five-season spin-off, "Angel," and launched several storied careers, including that of its controversial creator, Joss Whedon. A few of the "Buffy" characters returned in "Angel" after departing from "Buffy," including the British Watcher Wesley and Sunnydale High's resident mean girl Cordelia. Even Spike, who was killed off in the "Buffy" series finale, returned for the final season of the spin-off. However, not all of the cast members were so keen on reprising their roles after the original series ended.

Emma Caulfield stars in "Buffy" as the minor character Anya, a wish-granting vengeance demon who is turned back into a human and forced to attend high school where she falls in love with Buffy's hapless human sidekick, Xander. She became a recurring character in season 3 before falling into the role of a series regular for the latter half of the show. She grows on the viewer as she learns to navigate the human world of social cues and develops a conscience, but perhaps the thing that fans remember best about Anya is her untimely death.

In the series finale, Anya is brutally and unceremoniously killed off in the heat of battle. Her murder is midway through the episode, incidental, an unfortunate casualty of the war between good and evil. It does not get special attention like Spike's world-saving self-sacrifice — and it sent fans into an outrage. She had just resolved her years-long on-off love affair with Xander, and now she was gone.

So why did Whedon kill off one of his main characters with so little fanfare? Well, as it turns out, it was Caulfield herself who requested that her character die in the series finale — and her reason might surprise you.