Bones Has A Hidden Seinfeld Connection Only Hardcore Fans May Have Noticed

Television as both a medium and as an industry has changed significantly in just the past couple of decades alone. The production of so-called prestige shows, with blockbusters like "Game of Thrones" earning feature-length budgets, have completely blurred the lines between TV and cinema — and, what's more, an entire generation of fans have been raised to believe that this is simply how it's done. But once upon a time, even the most successful shows had to fight and scrap and claw for every inch they could take. That goes double for the ever-popular genre of crime procedurals, which were practically designed to last as many years as possible with the absolute least amount of resources.

Fox's hit series "Bones" was certainly no exception, spanning 12 total seasons and almost 250 overall episodes. But despite constant ratings performances, the show's production team routinely needed to find savvy, cost-cutting measures to wring the most amount of narrative out of whatever allotment of time and money they were given. If you've ever heard of "bottle episode" and other such terms, well, these are the exact circumstances that gave birth to such well-established storytelling tropes. But for at least one episode of "Bones" in season 5, the crew had to resort to even more outside-the-box thinking to pull off the scope and scale of what they needed for a particularly dramatic hour, in which a sudden flood derails an entire subway and reveals a week-old skeleton hidden underground.

In order to bring this opening sequence to life, "Bones" ended up drawing from television history: a reused set from a classic episode of "Seinfeld."