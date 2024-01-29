True Detective: Night Country's Third Episode Features A Classic Silence Of The Lambs Reference

This post contains spoilers for episode 3 of "True Detective: Night Country."

"Quid Pro Quo, Clarice. I tell you things, you tell me things. Not about this case. About yourself," says Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), speaking with FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) in "The Silence of the Lambs." The quid pro quo scene is a turning point in Clarice and Lecter's complex relationship, as this allows them to exchange information that they deem valuable — while Clarice gains greater insight into the Buffalo Bill murders, Lecter hones in on her emotional vulnerabilities and the trauma that shaped her as a child. There's an unsavory tint to this exchange that occurs at different points in the film: Lecter's unpredictability and obsessive interest in Clarice pose a threat that could unravel with serious consequences at any given time.

Foster also plays a detective in "True Detective: Night Country," although her Elizabeth Danvers is nothing like the courteous, emotionally frank Clarice. If anything, Danvers is everything Clarice isn't, as she uses her bluntness to push through tough cases and is considered unpleasant to engage with by almost everyone in Ennis, Alaska. However, Danvers' reputation doesn't stop her from being true to herself or hurling insults at anyone who ticks her off in both professional and personal spaces. As capable and sharp as she is, Danvers is also emotionally closed off, shielding herself from everyone while plunging into a disappearance case that is connected to a grisly murder of an Indigenous woman from years ago.

The "Silence of the Lambs" connection in "Night Country," however, is not the superficial similarities between Clarice and Danvers (or their stark differences in approach), but a direct reference to the quid pro quo scene between trooper Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) and her boyfriend, Eddie Qavvik (Joel Montgrand).