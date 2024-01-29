True Detective: Night Country's Third Episode Features A Classic Silence Of The Lambs Reference
This post contains spoilers for episode 3 of "True Detective: Night Country."
"Quid Pro Quo, Clarice. I tell you things, you tell me things. Not about this case. About yourself," says Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), speaking with FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) in "The Silence of the Lambs." The quid pro quo scene is a turning point in Clarice and Lecter's complex relationship, as this allows them to exchange information that they deem valuable — while Clarice gains greater insight into the Buffalo Bill murders, Lecter hones in on her emotional vulnerabilities and the trauma that shaped her as a child. There's an unsavory tint to this exchange that occurs at different points in the film: Lecter's unpredictability and obsessive interest in Clarice pose a threat that could unravel with serious consequences at any given time.
Foster also plays a detective in "True Detective: Night Country," although her Elizabeth Danvers is nothing like the courteous, emotionally frank Clarice. If anything, Danvers is everything Clarice isn't, as she uses her bluntness to push through tough cases and is considered unpleasant to engage with by almost everyone in Ennis, Alaska. However, Danvers' reputation doesn't stop her from being true to herself or hurling insults at anyone who ticks her off in both professional and personal spaces. As capable and sharp as she is, Danvers is also emotionally closed off, shielding herself from everyone while plunging into a disappearance case that is connected to a grisly murder of an Indigenous woman from years ago.
The "Silence of the Lambs" connection in "Night Country," however, is not the superficial similarities between Clarice and Danvers (or their stark differences in approach), but a direct reference to the quid pro quo scene between trooper Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) and her boyfriend, Eddie Qavvik (Joel Montgrand).
Quid pro quo, Nararro
Episode 3 deepens the show's mystery surrounding the frozen researchers found in the ice, as Danvers and Nararro realize that researcher Raymond Clark is unaccounted for among the bodies. Further investigation points to a connection with Oliver Tagaq, a hunter who is rather impossible to find, which prompts Navarro to seek help from Qavvik (who has many contacts due to his homebrew business).
Qavvik has been painted as a gentle character so far, one who cares deeply about Navarro, respects her boundaries, and is sensitive to the trauma-fueled episodes that her sister Julia (Aka Niviâna) often experiences. He proposes a quid pro quo to exchange information, promising to help her out in exchange for personal information about Julia's childhood. However, unlike the nefarious nature of the exchange between Lecter and Clarice, this conversation is honest and devoid of any ulterior motives — Qavvik simply wishes to know and understand Navarro better, as she has a tendency to remain guarded due to her tumultuous past and the challenges she faces as a trooper.
Although initially hesitant, Navarro opens up about her mother and how her abusive father urged her to bring her kids back up north. Shortly after, her mother also experienced episodes of psychosis and left the sisters behind, only to never come back as she was murdered by someone who remains on the loose. This is the first instance where Navarro talks openly about the cyclical nature of trauma and allows herself to be vulnerable in front of someone she cares about. It's also a bittersweet exchange that fleshes out one of the show's leads in a humane manner while establishing a stronger connection between latent discontent and the cruel injustices of life.
