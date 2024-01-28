How Futurama Gets Away With Scientific 'Mistakes'

Although "Futurama" is filled with some of the best science and math jokes in animated comedy, it is still very much a show where humor trumps realism. "Futurama" expects its audience to understand the time travel rule that accidentally killing a young version of your grandfather will create a paradox, only to resolve the paradox with the nonsensical (but very funny) punchline of Fry accidentally becoming his grandfather, which doesn't quite make sense from a genetic point of view. It similarly expects its audience to understand how compound interest works for a joke about Fry's 93 cents in 1999 turning into $4.3 billion in 2999, yet conveniently sidesteps any questions about inflation.

This all comes down to a central rule in the show's writers' room, one that was apparently written on a whiteboard: "Science Shall Not Overrule Comedy." As co-creator David X. Cohen explained in a 2013 interview, "We wanted as much as possible to honor real comedy and show that we knew what we were making fun of, but when push came to shove, make sure that the show was funny, and not a dry lecture."

It's an approach that a lot of sci-fi viewers and readers can probably appreciate. There's nothing worse than when a show/movie/novel suddenly takes a break from the fun characters and storylines to give us an exposition dump that feels like you're reading a textbook. There's a reason why everyone loves "Jurassic Park" the movie, not the book. Most viewers don't need the specifics of the science behind what's happening; usually, they just need to know the gist.