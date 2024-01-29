Emperor Palpatine's Only Redeeming Quality In Star Wars, According To Ian McDiarmid

"If [Darth] Vader is the great dark icon of our times, I'm blacker than him. I'm the blackest of the black," said Ian McDiarmid when speaking to Empire Magazine about his role as Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious, master of Vader and greatest villain of the "Star Wars" saga.

"Star Wars" emphasizes how the dark side leads to misery; Vader's portrayal across the original trilogy is about the rediscovery of humanity buried within a monster. Palpatine is the exception; he's an enigmatic sadist utterly devoid of conscience or attachment.

In the prequel trilogy chronicling his rise to Emperor, Palpatine orchestrates an invasion of his homeworld in a complex plot to ride the sympathy vote to the Chancellorship, sparks a ruinous galactic civil war, and ultimately ends 1000 years of democracy (though some might argue that he just hastened the end of the Republic's corrupt husk).

McDiarmid has played Palpatine on and off for over 40 years since he was 37 years old. At this point, he's well-acquainted with the Dark Lord of the Sith and his different faces, each one more malicious than the last. In his own words:

"The great thing in playing [Palpatine] is that it's clear in "Episodes I" and "II" that he's a hypocrite, a hypocritical politician, so that's what you play. And then there is this dark person in a black robe who crops up. He's a solid block of evil. No redeeming features."

The actor has also argued that Palpatine is even worse than the Devil himself: "At least Satan fell — he has a history, and it's one of revenge." McDiarmid would know since he also voiced Satan in a "Paradise Lost" radio drama.

There is one sympathetic quality of Palpatine that McDiarmid will concede — even a Sith Lord loves good opera.