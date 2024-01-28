Futurama's Emotional Scenes Are Bolstered By A Rarity In Animated Projects

In the case of most animated movies and TV shows, the voice actors are recorded separately and at different times. An actor can come to the studio based on their own schedule, record their own lines without any of their co-stars in the building, and "bank" an episode before the animation begins. Typically, behind-the-scenes footage of voice actors plying their craft tends to feature them alone in a soundproof booth.

There are, of course, plenty of exceptions to the rule. Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill famously acted out their scenes together for "Batman: The Animated Series," and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" saw the four titular turtle teens all recording together. One can see the advantages and disadvantages of both individual and group recordings right away. The former can make for a streamlined animation process that can bend to the schedule of an actor, while the latter can produce more dynamic and natural interactive performances.

Matt Groening's and David X. Cohen's sci-fi sitcom "Futurama" typically employs the former approach. The show's cast includes some of the most active and popular voice performers of their generation, and it's likely any one of them will have several gigs in a day. Getting Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, or John DiMaggio in a booth probably takes a lot of careful planning and scheduling, so capturing their performances separately would make "Futurama" just that much easier.

In a 2013 interview with the AV Club, Cohen said, however, that he strays from the above model for certain more emotional scenes. For the moments when Fry (West) and Leela (Katey Sagal) have to be romantic and loving, Cohen prefers getting his actors in the same room.