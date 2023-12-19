Sons Of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam Recalls His Failed Star Wars Audition

Anakin Skywalker was the most sought after role in film back at the turn of the century. Whether people loved what George Lucas was going for in "The Phantom Menace" or hated it, when it became clear that they weren't going to wait for Jake Lloyd to age into the teenage version of the character, everybody wanted to be the one who would eventually become Darth Vader.

Rumors of all sorts of actors, already famous or relative unknowns, have been swirling since those initial casting ideas were cooked up. Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the more well-known ones. Christian Bale was also rumored (he has been very coy when asked about this rumor, by the way), as were Topher Grace, Paul Walker, Heath Ledger, James Van Der Beek, Devon Sawa, and Colin Hanks.

Over the years we seem to hear from more and more established actors that they were not only in contention, but maybe even pretty close to landing the part. This could be totally true, it could be a little legend-making, or something in-between, but it wouldn't surprise me if Lucas explored just about every possibility for this pivotal role, especially considering how much moviegoers turned on poor Jake Lloyd after "The Phantom Menace" came out.

A new name has been thrown into the mix as coming close to becoming Anakin Skywalker, and that's "Sons of Anarchy" star Charlie Hunnam.