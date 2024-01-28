James Marsters Schooled Joss Whedon On Punk Rock History While Creating Buffy's Spike

One of the most beloved characters on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is Spike, a punk rock vampire who falls in love with the Slayer he set out to kill. Spike was a hugely charismatic force and, despite series creator Joss Whedon's best efforts, he quickly became a romantic character. The British bad-boy was supposed to be killed off immediately, but he became such a fan favorite that the writers had to figure out what to do with him for the rest of the series. The audience loved Spike because he wasn't just a misfit among misfits — he owned it. From his slick-back blond hair to his leather trench coat, Spike was everyone's favorite outcast.

James Marsters was originally only supposed to play Spike for 5 episodes, the actor explained in a 2012 interview. Keeping the punk rock vamp in the series challenged the central message of the show, so the series creator was very reluctant to let Spike stay alive.

"To Joss [Whedon], vampires were supposed to be ugly, evil, and quick to be killed," Marsters went on. "He got talked into one romantic vampire by his writing partner David Greenwalt and that was Angel. Of course Angel took off like a rocket and when I was cast Joss did not imagine me to be popular; Spike was supposed to be dirty and evil, punk rock, and then dead."

But Spike was so punk rock that the audience insisted on seeing more of him, and so alive he stayed. Marsters gave a compelling performance that pulled the audience in from day one and kept their attention for the rest of the series on a character that was designed to be disposable. The actor was able to play an outsider so well because he had a long history of being one himself.