One Of The Most Underrated Horror Films Of 2023 Is Now On Prime Video

2023 was a solid year for horror films, and even still, there were plenty of gems that went criminally underseen. Fortunately, because horror fans are some of the most rabid (see: passionate) fans around, even movies denied multi-million dollar ad campaigns can still find their people through word-of-mouth praise, fan art, and obsessive gushing. "The Ruins," "Jamie Marks is Dead," "Swallowed," and "Midnight Kiss" director Carter Smith's latest feature film is also his best, which is why it's such a shame that "The Passenger" (read our review here) is only now picking up mainstream attention. A thrilling two-hander starring horror fan favorite Kyle Gallner and relative newcomer Johnny Berchtold, "The Passenger" is the spiritual successor to Robert Harmon's "The Hitcher," and just as brutal.

Berchtold's Randy is not just your average fast food worker, he might as well be invisible. He's passive to the point of enduring exploitation from everyone around him, so when his coworker Benson (Gallner) snaps into a killing spree and tells Randy to come with him on the run, he complies. These two exist on polar opposite ends of the spectrum of masculinity, both impossible to like as individuals due to the frustration you feel witnessing their actions, but somehow the perfect recipe for one of the most compelling horror movies in years.

Smith and screenwriter Jack Stanley present a film with all of the hallmarks of road and hostage horror films, but with the film doubly as a character study of these two men, it's hard to look away even as Benson's unpredictable behavior escalates with every minute. There's no use screaming at the screen hoping Randy can hear us and will run to safety because we know he won't.

But now that the film is available on Prime Video, more people are getting the chance to see if Randy eventually learns how to stand up for himself.