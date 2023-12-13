The 10 Best Horror Movies Of 2023, Ranked
Horror remains as vital as ever. While other films flounder at the box office, horror almost always reigns supreme. Audiences simply cannot get enough. We inherently love to be scared; to be disturbed; to be frightened. To sit in the dark and let something scary take hold of us. The horror films of 2023 were an eclectic bunch — weird, wonderful, both fresh and familiar. Slasher throwbacks, modernist takes on classic tropes, and bold new voices in the genre all presented themselves to us, giving us the creeps in the process. As is always the case when making a list like this, it's important to recognize the titles that didn't make the cut. So while we're proud of our ranked list of the top 10 horror movies of 2023, we also want to highlight several titles not on the list — "Knock at the Cabin," "The Sacrifice Game," "Haunted Mansion," "The Conference," "The Outwaters," "The Passenger," "V/H/S/85," "Huesera: The Bone Woman," "It's A Wonderful Knife," "Dark Harvest," and "M3GAN," just to name a few. These horror films might not be in our top 10, but that doesn't mean fans of the genre should skip them. In fact, we urge you to see as many horror movies as you possibly can. It's good for you.
10. No One Will Save You
Brian Duffield has proven himself to be one of the strongest genre voices in recent years, with the screenplays for "The Babysitter" films, "Underwater," "Love and Monsters," and his directorial debut "Spontaneous" all becoming treasured fan favorites. His newest feature, "No One Will Save You" is a pulse-pounding home invasion/alien flick with next to no dialogue, anchored by a dynamic performance by Kaitlyn Dever ("Booksmart," "Rosaline"). Rather than approach this alien invasion story like an action-forward explosion of lasers, "No One Will Save You" is as much an intimate look at the way society leaves us to fend for ourselves as it is a campfire story about aliens terrorizing a small town. Instead of coming up with some unique design for the aliens, Duffield leans into the classic gray aesthetic and taps right into the viewers' earliest anxieties about the possibilities of extraterrestrials. But these aren't ordinary grays — some are shown to expand their limbs to great size like gigantic spiders, crossing well into the uncanny valley and terrorizing the psyche of anyone watching.
"No One Will Save You" is small in its setting but massive in its storytelling, which is doubly effective considering there's not any speaking. Dever carries us through the film with exceptional emotional precision and a stop-at-nothing attitude that you can't help but root for. No shade to "Signs," but this is the alien movie we've been wanting since M. Night Shyamalan's take on a farmhouse alien thriller. (BJ Colangelo)
9. Thanksgiving
I am not the biggest Eli Roth fan, and there are a lot of ways "Thanksgiving" — his feature-length adaptation of a fake trailer originally made for the double-feature "Grindhouse" — could have gone wrong. But Roth's modern slasher ends up being a heck of a lot of fun. To be clear: the script is a little wobbly, the characters are thinly sketched, and you can figure out who the killer is pretty quickly. But none of that ends up hampering the film because it's so much fun. Remember when horror movies were fun? I do! And I miss that. Don't get me wrong — I can get down with modern bleak horror and its use of trauma as a catalyst. But it's also a treat to have an old-school slasher back in theaters again.
Rather than return to the grindhouse aesthetic of the trailer, Roth's film feels more like a throwback to the '90s slasher boom ushered in by "Scream." A year after a Black Friday massacre at a Walmart-like superstore, a killer in a pilgrim outfit is stalking the residents of a small town on Thanksgiving. This enables Roth to get creative with a whole buffet of gory, inventive kills, many of which use old-fashioned practical effects. The filmmaker isn't trying to break new ground here; instead, he's delivering a series of thrills and kills that are bound to appeal to even the most jaded of horror fans. Bring on that sequel. (Chris Evangelista)
8. Beau Is Afraid
I know, I know — there will be some folks who see this film included on the list and shout to the heavens that "Beau is Afraid" is not a horror film. And yet ... what if it is? I'd argue that Ari Aster's 3-hour weird-fest is plenty horrific, full of nightmarish imagery that has the power to both amuse and terrify. Joaquin Phoenix is Beau Wasserman, a man who lives in constant terror. He's a lonely, troubled man, haunted by the fact that his father died the night he was conceived (dad apparently had a heart problem that was triggered by an orgasm).
When Beau's domineering mother (Patti Freakin' LuPone) dies, poor Beau has to travel home for the funeral. But the journey there will be fraught with peril and a constant weirdness that has to be seen to be believed. Everyone Beau encounters seems to be unhinged in some bizarre way, which only adds to the atmosphere of comical dread that Aster has created here. I completely get why "Beau is Afraid" doesn't work for some people — it's not an "easy" film. And yet I also don't think it's as inaccessible as some folks have made it out to be. The story itself, while strange, isn't impenetrable. And the film's grand finale is so bleak and unflinchingly strange that it creates a genuine sense of horror in the viewer. So yeah, I'm going to say it: "Beau is Afraid" is a horror movie. It's just not the type of horror movie we're used to. (Chris Evangelista)
7. Infinity Pool
Brandon Cronenberg makes movies that make you feel awful. Nasty, violent, ugly films. The type of films that have you questioning why you're watching them in the first place. None of that may sound very appealing to you, but me? I'm all-in on Cronenberg's nihilistic madness. While not as good as his horrifying "Possessor," Cronenberg's latest, the gonzo nightmare "Infinity Pool," packs one hell of a punch. In "Infinity Pool," Alexander Skarsgård is a struggling writer (is there any other kind?) on vacation with his wife (Cleopatra Coleman) in the (fictional) country of Li Tolqa. There, the married couple meets another couple, played by Jalil Lespert and modern scream queen Mia Goth.
After an accident lands Skarsgård's character in legal trouble, he's presented with an utterly bonkers escape hatch: he can pay a huge fee to have himself cloned, and then his clone can be punished in his place. This opens the door to a world of strange, vile, increasingly violent situations as Skarsgård's character becomes more and more deranged and damaged by the experience, egged on by Goth, turning in a performance so unhinged that it's legitimately scary. I can't wait to see what f***ed-up s**t Brandon Cronenberg cooks up next. (Chris Evangelista)
6. Talk to Me
There are a few unwritten rules in horror: a masked slasher walking slowly will catch up with you no matter how fast you run, army crawling to escape something means that you're going to get pulled by your ankles into the darkness, and if teenagers get their hands on a cursed object ... they're gonna mess around with it. Twin filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou shocked audiences across the globe with the Australian creepfest "Talk To Me," a film that /Film's Chris Evangelista rightfully described as "a gross, funny, creepy saga that often feels like Australia's answer to Sam Raimi's 'The Evil Dead.'"
The story centers on a group of friends who figure out how to connect with the dead through an embalmed hand, and it soon becomes a party game where teenagers see how long they can allow themselves willing possession before there's no going back. Well, as can be expected, someone lets the ghosts in for a little too long, and there's hell to pay.
Because we know from the jump that one of these kids is going to get themselves possessed, the fun becomes seeing how the ghostly hijinks will play out. The result? A lot of unexpectedly graphic terror. "Talk To Me" goes to some seriously dark places, but there's always an air of fun hanging in the air. No matter how stupid the decisions of our teen leads or how relentlessly cruel the actions of the spirits are, "Talk To Me" always feels like you're walking through a thrill ride. (BJ Colangelo)
5. Birth/Rebirth
Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" has served as the catalyst for many a tale of terror, and the latest film to draw on her classic story about reanimating the dead is Laura Moss' wonderfully macabre "Birth/Rebirth." Both disturbing and darkly funny, "Birth/Rebirth" boasts a killer performance from Marin Ireland (Ireland had a hell of a year; she delivers another great performance in the film "Eileen"). Ireland is Rose, a pathologist who has been conducting experiments to bring back the dead. When a 6-year-old named Lila (A.J. Lister) dies, Rose sees the perfect specimen for her experiments.
But Lila's mother, a nurse named Celie (Judy Reyes), soon learns that her dead daughter is alive again — sort of. From here, the film becomes a kind of odd-couple dark comedy, with Rose and Celie both operating out of Rose's home to help Lila get back on her feet. As you might imagine, things don't go according to plan. To say any more would spoil the fun, as part of the power of "Birth/Rebirth" is not knowing exactly where all of this is leading. I went into the film completely cold at Sundance and ended up blown away in the process — that was back in January 2023, and I haven't stopped thinking about the film all year. (Chris Evangelista)
4. When Evil Lurks
Argentinian filmmaker Demián Rugna made quite the splash with his scare-heavy "Terrified," but it's nothing compared to this year's follow-up, "When Evil Lurks." Rugna partnered with Shudder to create a hybridized possession story that approaches concepts around exorcisms through an "Evil Dead" lens. The mashup of outbreak paranoia and supernatural malevolence makes for one of the meanest watches of the year, proving no one on the cast list is safe. Where "Terrified" gets the jumps and jolts incredibly right, "When Evil Lurks" is a complete rip-your-heart-out package. It oozes effects grossness, lunges for your throat, and won't rest until your skin crawls right off your body.
Stars Ezequiel Rodriguez and Demián Salomon lead viewers through a gauntlet of senseless violence stemming from a "Rotten" infection spread by evil. Wherever their brother characters go, death and sadness follow. Rugna protects no one from what lurks: children, animals, the elderly. Everyone is on the chopping block as he fearlessly approaches horror with a piercing bleakness that obliterates the concept of salvation. While hope is an essential theme in many horror stories, it's absent in "When Evil Lurks," which feels like a defiant choice that unlocks the film's mesmerizingly devastating potential. Sometimes, it feels good to feel bad — the catharsis is real. (Matt Donato)
3. Skinamarink
Arguably the most polarizing horror film of 2023, Kyle Edward Ball's "Skinamarink" is also one of the scariest ... if you give yourself over to it, that is. Shot in his childhood home, "Skinamarink" is a micro-budget analog horror film about two children creeping around their house in the middle of the night only to find the doors and windows have disappeared, their parents are nowhere to be found, and the only source of lighting is an old tube TV playing public domain cartoons on repeat. "Skinamarink" operates less like a narrative film and more like an immersive experience, regressing the viewer back into childhood and forcing them to remember what it felt like when the furniture felt too big, the darkness seemed darker than humanly possible, and every unseen sound carried a threatening aura.
A viral sensation that quickly became the world-of-mouth hit of the year, "Skinamarink" is only effective if the viewer is willing to let the film work its magic. There are shots of walls in the dark that don't move for minutes on end, an act of psychological warfare on Ball's part that triggers the audience's mind to start playing tricks. Half of the terror is questioning if there's something hidden in the darkness that we can just barely make out, or if this is a result of our own fear trying to make sense of what's before us. Is there something in this house, or are the senses going into overdrive and imagining something that isn't there? Watch and see for yourself. (BJ Colangelo)
2. Evil Dead Rise
Lee Cronin takes "Evil Dead" out of the woods but doesn't lose any of the Deadite goodness that's made the franchise so popular. As if the Los Angeles housing market wasn't frightening enough, Cronin expands "Evil Dead" lore in the big city. The neighborly setting of an apartment complex becomes home to another Necronomicon bloodbath, tearing a family apart (as well as their floormates). It's somewhat of a departure from Sam Raimi's approach, but that's not bad. "Evil Dead Rise" feels like an anthology entry with a new flavor, adding a bit of variety to the series.
Cronin strikes a tone somewhere between Fede Alvarez's "Evil Dead" (2013) and Raimi's "Evil Dead II." Alyssa Sutherland turns in a magnificent Deadite performance as Maggot Mommy Ellie, up there with Jane Levy's Deadite brilliance in the early 2010s. "Evil Dead Rise" nails the skin-splitting gore, revels in its diabolical storytelling, and offers a few new twists on familiar Necronomicon mythos. It's the kind of swing you want to see as new filmmakers like Cronin try their best to make Raimi and Bruce Campbell proud, staying true to the "Evil Dead" formula but more faithful to his vision and his take on "Evil Dead." (Matt Donato)
1. Godzilla Minus One
In Toho's hands, Godzilla can be more than smashy and loud. Takashi Yamazaki's "Godzilla Minus One" is as much about a tumultuous era in Japanese history as it is about a reptilian kaiju decimating cities. Tokyo is already rubble in the wake of World War II before Godzilla even whips his tail into rows of skyscrapers. Yamazaki uses Godzilla as a metaphor, not just a scaly monster, which realizes the full potential of the iconic creature's presentation. You get all the underfoot chaos present in American adaptations that value action over all else, but also thoughtful storytelling bursting with nationalistic commentaries built on the values of communal strength.
Yamazaki impresses as "Godzilla Minus One" doesn't crumble under the story's ambitions nor undersell the visual splendor of Godzilla's might. Destruction sequences feature a ferocious Godzilla laying waste to metropolitan hubs, whether stomping around or blasting his atomic breath, with kudos paid to Yamazaki's visual effects team. Then there's the vocal post-war response to Japan's government failings, led by a lead character who suffers from tremendous guilt as a surviving kamikaze pilot. You get scenes where Godzilla hurls battleships like bathtub toys and thoughtful scripting about the courage it takes to fight back when you're already in the suck. "Godzilla Minus One" is a conflicted and contemplative kaiju take, which makes it one of the year's best films. (Matt Donato)