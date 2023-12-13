The 10 Best Horror Movies Of 2023, Ranked

Brian Duffield has proven himself to be one of the strongest genre voices in recent years, with the screenplays for "The Babysitter" films, "Underwater," "Love and Monsters," and his directorial debut "Spontaneous" all becoming treasured fan favorites. His newest feature, "No One Will Save You" is a pulse-pounding home invasion/alien flick with next to no dialogue, anchored by a dynamic performance by Kaitlyn Dever ("Booksmart," "Rosaline"). Rather than approach this alien invasion story like an action-forward explosion of lasers, "No One Will Save You" is as much an intimate look at the way society leaves us to fend for ourselves as it is a campfire story about aliens terrorizing a small town. Instead of coming up with some unique design for the aliens, Duffield leans into the classic gray aesthetic and taps right into the viewers' earliest anxieties about the possibilities of extraterrestrials. But these aren't ordinary grays — some are shown to expand their limbs to great size like gigantic spiders, crossing well into the uncanny valley and terrorizing the psyche of anyone watching.

"No One Will Save You" is small in its setting but massive in its storytelling, which is doubly effective considering there's not any speaking. Dever carries us through the film with exceptional emotional precision and a stop-at-nothing attitude that you can't help but root for. No shade to "Signs," but this is the alien movie we've been wanting since M. Night Shyamalan's take on a farmhouse alien thriller. (BJ Colangelo)