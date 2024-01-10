Marvel's Echo Episode 1 Sets The Stage With A Six-Minute Action Packed Oner

This article contains spoilers for "Echo."

Throughout the 2010s, filmmakers seemed determined to one-up one another when it came to crafting single-take action scenes. This spirit of competition even filtered its way into television with the "True Detective" season 1 episode "Who Goes There," in which all hell breaks loose in a housing project. Netflix's "Daredevil" series would subsequently get in on the fun, starting with a brutal season 1 tussle in which the masked Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) smacks the everlasting snot out of a gang of thugs in a hallway while trying to rescue a kidnapped boy. Years later, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" cheekily nodded to this moment before the titular superhero set to work "smashing" Matt in a far more agreeable manner.

Fittingly, the action-packed oner makes its return to the world of Marvel in the first episode of the "Echo" series, "Chafa." Much of the episode functions as a glorified "Previously On" for those who skipped its namesake's introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the "Hawkeye" show. However, we're also shown never-before-seen events from Maya Lopez's (Alaqua Cox) past that shaped her into the ruthless mafia assassin we previously met, including the first time she carried out a job for her "uncle," Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). Naturally, this involves killing some upstarts who have (rather unwisely) decided to encroach on the big guy's turf in New York City, resulting in a six-minute single-take brawl.

Director Sydney Freeland broke down the sequence for GamesRadar+, noting that Maya "comes into the scene as a teenage girl, and she leaves the scene as a cold-blooded killer." This resulted in the fight being conceived as an oner "because I wanted the audience to be able to see that transformation take place in real-time," Freeland explained.