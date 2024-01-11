The Beekeeper Ending Explained: You've Got A Friend In Bee

We all have the inherent understanding that our lives are part of a larger system, an infrastructure that's not only the one humanity has constructed for itself (government, laws, and so on) but the one that's existed for many more thousands of years: the natural ecosystem of the planet that we live on. However, it seems that our goal as human beings has been to implicitly (or explicitly, in the case of the major corporations whom we've let take control of our destinies) make our lives more relaxed, more convenient, and more catered to our every whim, with little care or understanding for how it affects everything around us.

Case in point: the honey bee. While it's general knowledge that bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and their populations are declining (due in large part to climate change), it's also true that not enough is being done to help stop it. The action genre, when boiled down to its core essence, is about overcoming injustice: whether action heroes are on a mission of revenge for an unforgivable deed or one of preventing potential disaster, their ethos is rooted in righting wrong.

"The Beekeeper" is the latest in a series of recent action films facing this ethos head-on. Whether it's the wish-fulfillment of audiences hoping they could eradicate the systemic issues of the world themselves or that someone out there could do so on their behalf, this new film from director David Ayer, writer Kurt Wimmer, and star Jason Statham seeks to provide just such a power fantasy. As such, there are bullets, blood, and butt-kicking a-plenty as Statham's titular Beekeeper fights to balance the scales of justice. The film also throws in a good helping of bee puns to help the social commentary go down smoothly like honey (See? Like that).