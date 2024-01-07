Night Swim Filmmaker Cracked The Script After His Friend Received A Real-Life Diagnosis [Exclusive]

If you've heard about "Night Swim" and its haunted swimming pool concept, your first reaction might have been to wonder whether something had gone horribly awry over at Blumhouse and Atomic Monster. Producers James Wan and Jason Blum are horror juggernauts, after all, and a film about an evil swimming pool initially seems to have a lot more in common with retro low-budget horror schlock like "Amityville Death Toilet" or "Death Bed."

But even minimal research into this upcoming horror effort from first-time director Bryce McGuire reveals something altogether more serious. Based on the filmmaker's 2014 short film of the same name, "Night Swim" follows an increasingly successful formula of transforming horror shorts into fully-fledged features. 2022's surprise hit "Smile," for instance, was based on the short "Laura Hasn't Slept," while the best horror movie of the last decade, "Skinamarink," started life as a 28-minute, criminally underseen YouTube video entitled "Heck." Perhaps a more well-known example would be "Lights Out" from "Shazam" diretor David Sandberg, which also started life as a YouTube short before becoming a successful movie and eventually traumatizing Netflix viewers.

But even if there weren't such examples, there's absolutely no reason why a serious horror about a haunted swimming pool couldn't work. If a house can be haunted, or even a doll for that matter, why not a pool? As McGuire has said in previous interviews, the whole concept is based on his own childhood fear of something lurking in deep water, which is as good a starting point as any for a horror movie. That led to the three-minute 55-second 2014 short that was "Night Swim." But taking the concept further required a lot more than just wringing as much out of McGuire's childhood fear as possible.