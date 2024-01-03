Michael Mann's Ferrari Is In Serious Trouble At The Box Office

The Christmas and New Year's box office capped off 2023 with a hefty unexpected bounty. Despite not having a single outright mega-blockbuster hit like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" or "Avatar: The Way of Water" like 2021 and 2022 had, the overall final frame of the year was big enough to push the final domestic tally for the year past the $9 billion mark. A unique aspect of the most recent week was that we had a slew of movies — "Wonka," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," "The Color Purple," and "Migration," among others — carrying the load. The love was spread around, which was very nice to see. Unfortunately, that love did not extend to Michael Mann's "Ferrari," which now finds itself in a precarious situation financially.

Released in theaters on Christmas Day, Mann's first movie since 2015's "Blackhat" did not find much of an audience. The film, a biopic about legendary car-maker Enzo Ferrari (played by Adam Driver), made just $3.9 million over the weekend, coming in at number eight on the charts behind A24's "The Iron Claw" ($5 million), per The Numbers. Thus far, "Ferrari" has racked up $11.8 million domestically to go with $4 million overseas for a grand total just shy of $16 million. The big, looming problem here is the movie's $95 million production budget. Needless to say, the film's distributor NEON is hoping for a miraculous turn of events in the coming weeks.

Even people who don't follow the box office closely would surely understand that less than $12 million in the first week of release for a film that cost that much to make is not good. The only reason I'm remotely hesitant to call it an outright flop just yet is because January has so few likely hits on the calendar that legs are possible here. Especially since the movie is still slated to hit many key overseas markets in the coming weeks.