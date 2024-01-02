A Famous Ridley Scott Horror Movie Is Being Turned Into A Children's Book

When you think of your favorite children's books, you might fondly recall getting lost in a Dr. Seuss adventure or your parents reading you "Goodnight, Moon." "Treasure Island" might come to mind, or if you're an Brit like myself, perhaps a delightful bedtime adventure with the "Famous Five." Well, it seems the next generation can look forward to something altogether more unsettling because Ridley Scott's seminal 1979 effort "Alien" is now being made into a children's book.

Yes, as per Entertainment Weekly, Ellen Ripley and her fellow Nostromo crew will be the focus of a Little Golden Book — you know, Penguin Random House's compact hardbacks for kids, which have been running since 1942 and seem to have the license to pretty much every IP under the sun. "A is for Alien: An ABC Book," is the latest edition to the extensive lineup, and will, according to EW, "teach young readers the alphabet with illustrations of horrifying sci-fi creatures." Finally.

Set for release on July 9, 2024, "A is for Alien" will ensure your little one is fully primed for the age of IP reigning supreme, which will no doubt make Disney, the company that owns the "Alien" franchise, and its boss Bob Iger, very happy. In fact, all Studio CEOs should rejoice at this news, especially cartoon villain David Zaslav, who's been championing the primacy of IP in recent years. Now, rather than growing up with cherished memories of "The Gruffalo," kids will look back fondly on bedtimes spent with the Xenomorph. That should tie in nicely with the approaching wave of "Alien" media, including the "Alien" TV show and the "Alien: Awakening" movie, which now looks to be called "Alien: Romulus" and is set to debut in August, 2024.