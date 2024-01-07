Thanksgiving's Wild Black Friday Scene Was Twenty Years In The Making

This post contains spoilers for "Thanksgiving."

Eli Roth's "Thanksgiving" is a mean, lean slasher that ramps up on the gore and goes all out on the humor. While the kills are stylishly excessive, and the central mystery is perfectly paced, the film's most dramatically shocking aspect is its extended opening scene that depicts a Black Friday sale gone wrong. Right after the central group of characters — who are all unlikeable to a certain extent, yet not completely irredeemable — are introduced, they unwittingly trigger a stampede-slash-massacre at a local store holding a Black Friday sale. While the situation starts with an overexcited crowd hell-bent on hogging up products at low prices, things escalate when the crowd cascades inside the store, leading to several people being heavily injured or instantly dead.

There is a deliberate kernel of dark humor embedded within this sequence, coupled with a blunt look into mindless consumerism that comes at the cost of innate humanity. As the sea of consumers wrestle over waffle irons and grab whatever they can get, scalps get torn out and arms are twisted horribly during the stampede. This incident acts as the catalyst for the terrifying events to come, and sets the tone of Roth's film from early on: there are no limits here, there are no genre rules to be followed, and no one is safe from the chaos that unravels in Plymouth over a year.

Roth broke down the mechanics of shooting this intense sequence in an interview with ReelBlend Podcast, speaking at length about how this scene, which was twenty years in the making, came together.