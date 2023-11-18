Thanksgiving Director Eli Roth Knows The Power Of 'Slightly Ridiculous' Kill Scenes [Exclusive]

For a holiday slasher that took 16 years to officially get off the ground, Eli Roth's "Thanksgiving" may wind up having perfect timing (read /Film's glowing review here). Based on the faux trailer sandwiched in between Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino's 2007 double-bill exploitation experiment, "Grindhouse," audiences that were perplexed back then may be ready to embrace a gory, fully self-aware whodunnit with an axe-wielding killer pilgrim as its centerpiece.

Like a perfectly cooked turducken, "Thanksgiving" is a horror movie, a murder mystery, and a teen dramedy all rolled into one. Set in Plymouth, Massachusetts (where else?), it's also a mostly funny send-up of corporate greed and so-called "Massholes" who don't take too kindly to being picked off one by one in increasingly gruesome fashions. (One almost expects cameos from Boston brats Sully (Jimmy Fallon) and Zazu (Rachel Dratch) during the opening scene depicting a calamitous Black Friday riot.)

While not nearly as hilarious as "Saturday Night Live" when it's in top form, Roth manages to walk the line between comedy and horror thanks to a few well-placed, unexpected moments and a smattering of juicy one-liners. A few faults aside, the pacing and rhythm of "Thanksgiving" moves at a satisfying clip that treats the gore gags and quick dialogue quips with the same level of respect. They don't always land, but Roth continues to show an understanding of how to make you cheer and wince at exactly the same time.