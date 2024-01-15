Niles Was Barely A Character When David Hyde Pierce Auditioned For Frasier

David Hyde Pierce is an accomplished actor who's won awards for his various performances on stage and screen. But there's no doubt he's best known for playing the finicky Niles Crane, brother of the titular psychiatrist in "Frasier." Pierce won four Emmys for his performance in the beloved sitcom, which ran from 1993 through 2004, heralding what was basically the official end of the '90s when both it and "Friends" wrapped up in the same year.

To be fair, if all Pierce did in his career was play Niles, there'd be no problem. As the Washington Post put it in a 1996 profile of the actor, Pierce "may have been born to play Niles Crane." At the time, he'd been co-starring in "Frasier" for three years, but from the very first episode, he really did seem like the one and only choice to play Niles.

The pilot episode of "Frasier" remains truly unique for introducing a show that seemed as if it had been running for years. The tone, humor, and all-important heart were there from the get-go. Despite producer's concerns about Kelsey Grammer not being up to the task of leading his own show (the actor had just finished playing the same character in a supporting capacity on "Cheers"), "Frasier" hit the ground running thanks to its star's brilliant portrayal of the fussy doctor. But Pierce was every bit as good as his co-star, delivering a perfectly-pitched performance that gave Niles an undeniably pretentious aura yet made him just as endearing as his pompous yet lovable brother.

With that in mind, it might come as a surprise that prior to shooting Pierce himself was seemingly very pessimistic about the show, even after landing his role.