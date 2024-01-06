Matthew Lillard Wants More Out Of Afton In The Five Nights At Freddy's Sequel

This post contains spoilers for "Five Nights at Freddy's."

Matthew Lillard is a man of many talents. He can shapeshift into characters of various tints with ease, oscillating between roles that paint him as a loveable clown (such as Shaggy in "Scooby-Doo") and characters that take on more complex, macabre aspirations. Lillard's presence in the "Five Nights at Freddy's" ("FNAF") movie adaptation is foundational to the core mystery of the film — although his character, William Afton, only appears in a handful of scenes, Afton's legacy feels pronounced in the film's lore-heavy world. As the co-founder and owner of Fazbear Entertainment and Afton Robotics, LLC, Afton always seems to come back in one form or another, fulfilling his troubling vision that dictates the fates of the animatronics that linger in the abandoned spaces brimming with malice.

Lillard imbues Afton with restrained malice when he is first introduced in the film offering a security job to Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) without revealing his identity. This seemingly innocuous job offer is the catalyst for the horrors to come, plunging Mike into a massive web of lies and conspiracies that tie back to the disappearance of a loved one. When Afton's motivations are finally revealed, and he dons the olive-hued Springtrap suit, there's a palpable sense of dread felt by every character involved. In the end, Afton is considered dead, but anyone acquainted with the larger "FNAF" lore will know that this is just the beginning of the end for the villain.

Although a "Five Nights at Freddy's" sequel has not been officially greenlit as of yet, Lillard spoke to Collider about his expectations for Afton's character and the scope of his role in the follow-up (which will almost certainly be developed down the line).