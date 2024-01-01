The Only Major Actors Still Alive From One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

Most of the central cast in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" were young when they appeared in Miloš Forman's 1975 movie. But with Danny DeVito, Christopher Lloyd, and the inimitable Jack Nicholson (to name just a few of the film's stars), Forman was going to have to try really hard to mess up his adaptation of Ken Kesey's 1962 novel. Luckily, the Czech director actually did a standout job of it, delivering a film often cited as one of the 20th century's finest. After a decade of delays, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" made it to the big screen, and while Forman's direction was excellent, the movie perhaps wouldn't occupy as vaunted a position as it does without that top-notch cast.

As producer Michael Douglas explained in a 2017 Guardian piece, the cast and crew were about as committed as you could get. Not only were each of the main actors paired up with a patient to shadow from the real-life hospital in which the film was shot, but many of the actors actually slept in the wards overnight. Meanwhile, Nicholson was as unifying a force as his character in the film, "encourag[ing] everyone to bring their A-game," according to Douglas.

Sadly, very few of the original cast are still with us today. Almost 50 years after the film debuted, the members of that tightly-knit gang of actors have all either gone their separate ways or passed on. Rather than focusing on who's departed, however, allow us to celebrate the major actors still alive from "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."