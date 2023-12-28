Here Are All The DCEU Films You Can Now Watch On Netflix
The age of streaming is going through a very strange time. Not only has the promise of streaming titles being available forever turned out to be a bald-faced lie, but exclusivity seems to no longer be the goal or even a priority now for most platforms. More and more streamers are looking at other avenues for extra sources of income, whether they be other, competitor streamers or even traditional methods thought to be "a thing of the past" — like Disney airing "The Mandalorian" on regular broadcast TV.
As Warner Bros. Discovery struggles to find new ways to confound the public, their latest move is to share the DC Extended Universe movies with other streamers, even the biggest threat to the success of the Max streaming platform. Next year, many DC movies will make their way to Tubi, but if you don't want to wait you can catch a bunch of them on Netflix right now.
It's a brave new world for streaming and one that makes rather little sense. But in the face of even more potential giant corporate mergers, might as well enjoy it while we can. While we wait for James Gunn's "Superman Legacy" to yet again reboot the DC cinematic universe, let's revisit the just departed DCEU once more, now on Netflix.
Every DCEU movie on Netflix
Right now, the DC movies available on Netflix offer a healthy mix of DCEU continuity, and non-canon (yet still great) superhero movies. Here's the full list:
-
"Man of Steel"
-
"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"
-
"Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)"
-
"Black Adam"
-
"Justice League"
-
"Shazam!"
-
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods"
-
"Suicide Squad"
-
"The Suicide Squad"
-
"Wonder Woman"
-
"Wonder Woman 1984"
Additionally, Matt Reeves' "The Batman" as well as the animated "DC League of Super-Pets" are also streaming on Netflix, though they are not strictly part of the DCEU continuity — even if that continuity got rather loose years ago.
According to David "Enemy of the Animaniacs" Zaslav, the decision to add DC movies to Netflix, even "for a limited time on a non-exclusive basis" that might be revoked, came down to — unsurprisingly — money (via The Wrap).
"[Another streamer] might have it for three months or six months. We always have those movies and we have the complete set of all those movies," Zaslav said. "And candidly, we have found that we won't do it unless the economics are significant. But in many cases, it really helps us. People come back and then they want to see the full bouquet of DC movies and the only place to do that is with us. Or it enhances the quality of the DC library."
The missing DC movies
Now, as curious as it is to see so many DC movies on Netflix, it is even more curious to see what isn't on the platform. At least not yet. Noticeable exceptions are "The Flash" and "Blue Beetle," which make sense since they are rather new releases. But given that "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is in there, then it doesn't seem like time since release is an issue. Indeed, it is likely that those two movies will make their way to Netflix sooner rather than later as the exclusivity window at Max ends.
Also missing from the list is "Joker," the highly successful non-canon movie. This one is more curious, as the new "Joker" movie is still in production so there is no conflict there.
Then there's the other missing movie, the highest-grossing movie in the entire DCEU — "Aquaman." While "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is still playing in theaters, the first "Aquaman" is missing from the list, but is supposed to arrive on January 1, 2024. This makes some sense, as it forces audiences to head over to Max to catch up on the adventures of Arthur Curry before catching the new movie. Coincidentally, "Aquaman" being missing from Netflix is reminiscent of the time when DC would not allow certain characters to appear in any TV shows if they had a movie in the works — which is why Batman goes unmentioned in "Smallville."