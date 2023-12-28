Here Are All The DCEU Films You Can Now Watch On Netflix

The age of streaming is going through a very strange time. Not only has the promise of streaming titles being available forever turned out to be a bald-faced lie, but exclusivity seems to no longer be the goal or even a priority now for most platforms. More and more streamers are looking at other avenues for extra sources of income, whether they be other, competitor streamers or even traditional methods thought to be "a thing of the past" — like Disney airing "The Mandalorian" on regular broadcast TV.

As Warner Bros. Discovery struggles to find new ways to confound the public, their latest move is to share the DC Extended Universe movies with other streamers, even the biggest threat to the success of the Max streaming platform. Next year, many DC movies will make their way to Tubi, but if you don't want to wait you can catch a bunch of them on Netflix right now.

It's a brave new world for streaming and one that makes rather little sense. But in the face of even more potential giant corporate mergers, might as well enjoy it while we can. While we wait for James Gunn's "Superman Legacy" to yet again reboot the DC cinematic universe, let's revisit the just departed DCEU once more, now on Netflix.