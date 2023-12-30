Concept Art For RRR Deleted Scenes Have Fans Asking S.S. Rajamouli Why They Got Axed

Foreign language musicals don't usually make waves in America, but "RRR" was an exception. The Indian Telugu-language epic became a global phenomenon after it was released by Netflix in 2022, subtitled in 15 different languages and dubbed in several different regional dialects including Hindi and Tamil. It even won an Academy Award for its original song "Naatu Naatu," competing in a category with all English language films.

"RRR" follows the fictionalized friendship of two major political leaders from different parts of the country. The pair are opposites in every way, but a common goal of revolution eventually joins them. Director S.S. Rajamouli employs symbolism throughout the film to illustrate the contrast and companionship of these two characters as their friendship ebbs and flows.

Their conflict culminates in an action-packed fight sequence. Ram and Bheem fight with fire and water. These elements are linked to the native land and just like the men that wield them, they both have the power to overrun the world. They also represent the two different fighting styles of these men: one burns from within, while the other slips in through the cracks.

Fire and water are continually used as symbols for the two protagonists. When they meet for the first time, their hands clasp and trigger some fire and water effects. These symbols define these characters, but they aren't explored very much in the film. As it turns out, Rajamouli had originally planned to explore the characters' relationships with fire and water even further. But with an already three-hour-and-seven-minute runtime, some cuts had to be made, and crucial moments of Bheem and Ram's origin stories never made it into the final cut.