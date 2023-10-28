Raju's Action-Packed Intro In RRR Was One Of The Hardest Scenes To Nail Down

S.S. Rajamouli's "RRR" is not only one of the best movies of 2022, but it's also what /Film considers one of the 100 best films of all time. Rajamouli's smash-hit is pure cinematic bliss, the kind of balls-to-the-wall fun movie theaters were made for.

Inspired by the stories of two real-life historical freedom fighters, "RRR" borrows a page from "Inglourious Basterds" and imagines its heroes as the best of buds, dancing and fighting their way through the British Raj, making the colonizers pay in blood by throwing tigers at them. It is exhilarating. It is badass. It is "RRR."

The film has many moments that seem like they should've been impossible to pull off, starting with the very first scene in the film. We begin in a police precinct besieged by a protest thousands of men strong. When one of them throws a rock and breaks a photo of the person in charge, Raju (Ram Charan) is ordered to arrest the man responsible. He leaps over a tall fence and beats the ever-loving crap out of dozens upon dozens of people. It is a moment out of "The Terminator." It is an incredible character introduction and a perfect introduction to Raju's glorious mustache.

Speaking with Awards Daily, sound designer Boloy Kumar Doloi admitted this sequence was perhaps the hardest one in the film to pull off: