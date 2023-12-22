What Non-Wrestling Fans Need To Know Before Watching The Iron Claw

"The Iron Claw" showcases that the Von Erichs were popular in Texas, but the reality is that they were more of a cultural phenomenon. They were the definition of the type of people men wanted to be and women wanted to be with. Texas Monthly estimates that "of the 3,700 people who'd fill a sold-out Sportatorium, fully 70 percent were female." Not only did they wrestle on TV through World Class Championship Wrestling, but they were also the subject of sci-fi comic books and served as spokesmen for the Pizza Inn restaurant chain commercials. Before Vince McMahon bought up all of the wrestling territories for WWF (now WWE), popular wrestlers could become regional superstars and expand into the world. Stanley Simons was blown away once he realized just how big of a deal this family was.

"I didn't know how much it meant to specifically a generation of people who were obsessed with watching them every week and I think it is kind of insane, and I had no idea, but they were a cultural phenomenon, not only in Texas, but in America and even the world and beyond," he explained. "Sean, the director, grew up in England for part of his childhood and he knew about them. He was a big fan. So I think that's a testament to how big of superstars they were and I didn't, but now I do."

Wrestling fans often say that the Von Erichs were The Beatles of Texas wrestling, and while that may sound like an exaggeration, it's really not. The Von Erichs were icons, and during the height of their fame, they could barely make it to the ring without the hands of screaming fans reaching out and touching them as they walked through the wings.