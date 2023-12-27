Paul Giamatti Wants To Play A Bond Villain And Has Two Requests For The Role

James Bond is currently in limbo. Following the end of the Daniel Craig era, no one is quite sure what long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have in store for the next 007 installment, and it might be some time before we find out.

In the meantime, several actors have been touted as frontrunners to don the tux. But what about the villain? Bond antagonists are almost as important as the man himself, and there's no shortage of actors who'd be willing to play one. Brian Cox, for example, mistakenly thought he was about to be the next Bond villain when he got the call for "007: Road to a Million." Speaking to Jimmy Fallon (via The Hollywood Reporter), Cox said, "For years I thought, 'Yeah, I'd love to be a James Bond villain. It'd be really interesting.' And I thought, 'This is my moment.' But it wasn't."

Well, it seems Cox isn't the only one with ambitions to play a Bond foe. Paul Giamatti, star of Alexander Payne's marvelous "The Holdovers" has not only expressed his interest in facing off against 007, but has now revealed two very specific requests for the role.