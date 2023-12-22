Everything Rebel Moon Sets Up For Part Two

You know the drill by now, people! This article contains spoilers for "Rebel Moon."

It wouldn't be a Zack Snyder movie if every aspect of the plot was wrapped up in a neat, tidy bow by the end, now would it? Messiness and a refusal to abide by most genre conventions might as well be the divisive director's calling card, and "Rebel Moon" is only the latest example of Snyder's typical storytelling approach. The movie's full title, of course, is "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire," which puts a flashing neon sign over the fact that nothing about this epic space opera was meant to stand alone in a single, self-contained film. Part of that was the influence of Netflix, but something tells us that the filmmaker would've pulled a similar stunt no matter what. And more power to him, honestly!

Of all the aspects worth digging into from "Rebel Moon," however, none will likely drive more discussion than speculation of what will come next. (You can read my review for /Film here.) The film does a reasonably capable job of focusing on one main story while filling out the world with additional details that could factor into future movies, which is a far cry from "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (ugh, that title) hitting pause in the middle of the plot to give us a series of random teasers for other members of the Justice League. Regardless of whether you feel this was handled to perfection or yet another example of clunky sequel-baiting, there's no shortage of loose threads and dangling setups hinting at possible directions that "Part Two" will take.