Avatar: The Last Airbender's New Showrunner Had A Myriad Of Emotions Coming On Board

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" is one of the most acclaimed and beloved cartoons of all time. This is a show with incredible worldbuilding, visual style, and character development.

Despite the success of the animated series (and its equally great sequel series), "The Last Airbender" has had terrible luck with adaptations. First, there was the best-forgotten M. Night Shyamalan live-action movie which missed everything people liked about the show. Now, it is Netflix's turn to try with a TV adaptation titled, well, "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

Not only did this latest adaptation have to deal with the awfully poor expectations from fans, but it also suffered a devastating blow early on when original creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino departed due to creative differences. Granted, following that piece of bad news we also got the creation of Avatar Studios and multiple other Avatar projects in development, but the move meant the live-action remake no longer had the two people who knew the original work best.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, current showrunner Albert Kim ("Sleepy Hollow," the excellent "Pantheon") talked about the pressure of taking on the project without Konietzko and DiMartino.

"You'd have to be an idiot not to be intimidated a little bit," he said. "My first reaction after 'Hell yeah!' was 'Holy s—! Do I really want to do this? Is there a way to improve upon the original?' Whenever you tackle something that's already beloved by millions of fans, you have to ask yourself those questions."