Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Trailer Breakdown: The Gaang Takes Live-Action Flight

Netflix has earned a lot of goodwill from animation fans thanks to its rather successful live-action adaptation of "One Piece." Now, the streamer is hoping to cash in on that with its next big live-action remake of a hugely popular animated show: "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

Like the original, Netflix's "Last Airbender" is a fantasy epic set in a world where people can control one of the four elements (water, earth, fire, and air), but only the Avatar can wield all of them. The show follows Aang (Gordon Cormier) as the titular Avatar, a 12-year-old who has to learn to master the elements in order to stop the evil Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) from conquering the world. Thankfully, he isn't alone. Along for the ride are Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley) — as well as Fire Nation prince Zuko (Dallas Liu), who vowed to capture the Avatar to reclaim his honor.

"The Last Airbender" has already suffered from controversy, with its original showrunners Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko — the creators of the animated "Last Airbender" series — having left the live-action remake due to creative differences and having been replaced by Albert Kim ("Sleepy Hollow"). Now, after what feels like years of small teases and plenty of casting announcements, we have finally gotten our first real look at the live-action re-imagining in the form of a teaser trailer.

Whether you're a fan of the original animated "Last AIrbender" trying to decipher every single frame for clues, or you have no idea what an Appa is (much less why he's a big deal), this breakdown is for you.