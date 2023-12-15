Tom Cruise Should Take This Lesson From Dwayne Johnson

Let's make something very clear right up front: Tom Cruise is a more important, and better, movie star than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Period. Full stop. But a piece of film news was announced this week that genuinely shocked me, and it has me thinking about what Cruise could learn from Johnson right now.

Word came out that Dwayne Johnson is set to play MMA fighter Mark Kerr in a biopic called "The Smashing Machine." On the surface, that may not seem like that big of a stretch: Johnson, of course, transitioned from the world of professional wrestling into becoming an actor, so the notion of him playing a professional athlete may not raise any eyebrows. The surprising part is the creative team: Benny Safdie, one half of the brother duo behind films like "Good Time" and "Uncut Gems," is directing for A24, one of the most interesting companies in the film industry right now.

To some, that's just another run of the mill casting story. But for those paying closer attention to Johnson's career trajectory, it marks a huge shift in the types of decisions he's made over the past decade or so. For years, Johnson has worked with a tiny group of recurring filmmakers (Brad Peyton, Rawson Marshall Thurber, and Jaume Collet-Serra among them) on what can best be described as "safe" blockbusters: Projects like "Skyscraper," "Rampage," "Jungle Cruise," "Red Notice," and "Black Adam." These movies don't feel like they represent much (if any) creative risk. On paper, they're big crowd-pleasers, but in execution, they've sanded down anything that might make them interesting. They seem primarily designed to keep the Dwayne Johnson movie star machine chugging along, as opposed to being primarily interested in telling compelling stories.

"The Smashing Machine" looks to break that trend, which is the most exciting move Johnson could conceivably make. I honestly didn't think he had it in him.