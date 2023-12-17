The Twilight Zone's 'Disastrous' Videotape Episodes Led To Two Separate Lawsuits

Within the lore surrounding Rod Serling's original "The Twilight Zone," which ran from 1959-1964 on CBS, the six episodes videotaped (as opposed to shot on film) during the second season are generally regarded by both fans and creators to be some of the series' biggest failures. These episodes are rivaled in reputation only by the shortened season of hour-long episodes (as opposed to the series' usual half-hour length) during the show's 4th year.

In both cases, these changes were mandated by the network, and were not internal decisions made by Serling or his crew. However, while the 4th season hour-length episodes suffered more from script and pacing issues, the videotaped second season episodes are by and large solid "Twilight Zone" scripts; it's the technical side of things that suffered instead, as CBS tried to cut the show's production costs.

The fact that these episodes were still pretty great sci-fi parables at heart unfortunately only led to more problems related to them, not less. That's because they inspired not one, but two separate lawsuits wherein unknown writers claimed to have come up with their stories first. This wasn't the first (or last) time such a thing would happen to Serling or "Twilight Zone," but it certainly added insult to injury.