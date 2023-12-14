Wonka Ending Explained: In A World Of Capitalist Corruption

No one really asked for a prequel to "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" that focused on the origin of a future psychotic child murderer – especially if it meant losing a third Paul King "Paddington" movie. Even fewer people could have predicted that "Wonka" would end up being a pretty great film. As our own Ethan Anderton wrote in this review, the film has a "well-thought-out story that doesn't even lean heavily on nostalgia or cheeky references to the classic film adaptation."

Indeed, the film is a riot. Paul King delivers a whimsical, colorful holiday film for the whole family that features a fantastic ensemble that steals every scene they're in, and there's a sense of whimsy that is reminiscent of King's "Paddington" movies. Timothée Chalamet finds the right balance between homaging Gene Wilder and doing his own weird little chocolate-loving psycho. There are even hints of some of his wilder "Saturday Night Live" sketches in here, particularly "Tiny Horse" and "Rap Roundtable" sketches. Though trailers downplay it, this movie is a full-on musical, and Paul King crafts great musical numbers that capture the wonder and magic of Roald Dahl's work.

Whether you skipped the movie and want to know how it connects to the 1971 classic, or you want to reminisce about the fun of the film after watching it, let's break down how the story of "Wonka" plays out and what the ending means for Willy Wonka's future.