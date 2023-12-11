An Unexpected Birthday Present Caused Chaos On The Set Of A Robert De Niro Sports Thriller

Lots of people dream of making a studio movie, but in the midst of their reverie, they don't always take into account just what a grueling process it can be. People work long hours and are expected to be at their sharpest every day so that the project doesn't fall behind schedule or go over budget. From the director on down, the pressure to deliver is immense. So every now and then, a little levity is in order. This occasionally results in on-set pranks, which sometimes get a tad out of control.

Consider the case of 1996's "The Fan." Tony Scott's thriller about a die-hard San Francisco Giants fan (Robert De Niro) who begins stalking his favorite baseball player (Wesley Snipes) was a high-profile production for Sony. The studio poured $55 million into the movie, and hoped it would be a late-summer, adult-skewing smash à la "The Fugitive" or "Unforgiven." Scott was red hot coming off the success of 1995's "Crimson Tide," and had turned down "The Rock" to make this film; he was a demanding director who worked with top-tier crews every time out. Working for Scott paid exceptionally well, so people worked their butts off with an eye toward getting hired for the next gig.

That said, they weren't above pulling a practical joke here and there to keep things loose for everyone. Alas, one gag wound up creating a massive headache for a studio executive, and resulted in a new practice that had to be applied to every Sony production going forward.