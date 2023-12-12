Director James Mangold Finally Explains That Wild Indiana Jones 5 Ending

Indiana Jones returned to our screens earlier this year after a 15-year absence with "Dial of Destiny," a movie Lex Briscuso called "an action-packed, high-octane super soaker of a film, while at the same time amounting to a beautiful final conquest and farewell" in her review for /Film. The film ignores all the bad parts of "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" (even poor Mutt) and has a cool sort-of crossover with "For All Mankind" in Mads Mikkelsen's character.

The biggest surprise of the film, however, is its big third-act moment. Following the wrath of God, a Templar ghost doing riddles, and literal aliens is no small feat. And yet, "Dial of Destiny" goes big and bold in its grand finale, which makes it one of the best sci-fi movies of the year.

The scene, of course, sees Indiana and his goddaughter Helena travel back in time to ancient Greece — specifically the Siege of Syracuse in 212 BC. It is a truly crazy final act, and it totally rules. We get Roman siege weapons shooting down a Nazi plane, believing it to be a dragon. We get Indy meeting Archimedes himself. We even get a reveal that Archimedes devised a plan to bring in help from the future to defeat the Romans.

Speaking with io9, director James Mangold talked about the many different versions of the ending that almost were. "When I came on the movie, they had been playing with a bunch of different things which were basically just reduxes of what had happened in the first movie," he said. "In a way, I didn't want to do the kind of 'Is it a Death Star again?'"