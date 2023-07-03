Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Shares An Ending With Another Major Blockbuster

Major spoilers for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" to follow.

Indiana Jones is getting older, there's no way around that — regardless of any de-aging technology that tries and fails to give us young Harrison Ford (static shots look great, but any movement ruins the illusion). Though "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" also dealt with an older Dr. Henry Jones Jr., it didn't really focus too much on the archeologist's age.

That's not the case with "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny," the latest and seemingly last hurrah for the famed archeologist and definitely not graverobber. This fun and old-school adventure movie sees Harrison Ford's Indiana team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against time to prevent Nazis from getting their hands on an ancient artifact (yes, again ... if it ain't broke).

This film does have Indiana's age front and center, informing everything about the character and the plot. Indiana is a man with regrets, with loss, and the film treats that with more impact than "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." He's a man out of time, like the Nazi he's trying to evade. The dynamic between Helena and Indy is nothing like that between Indiana and his son Mutt in the previous film, as Helena is not a clear copy of Indy nor a replacement, but someone with their own troubled past who learns to care about the old man as a link to the past.

This culminates in a truly wild third act that's perhaps the most fantastical the franchise has ever got, but also an ending that "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" shares with another recent blockbuster about an old man searching for relevance in a changed world — "Top Gun: Maverick."