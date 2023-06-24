Indiana Jones 5 Doesn't Completely Abandon Shia LaBeouf's Mutt

When a young Shia LaBeouf walked out on stage during the 2007 MTV Music Awards to announce the new title for the highly anticipated fourth Indiana Jones movie, he couldn't have imagined the backlash the movie would eventually receive. With all the confidence in the world, LaBeouf announced that the name of Harrison's Ford's long-awaited return would be called ... "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." I remember watching during that moment and there was an audible sigh and murmur from the star-studded crowd and the adoring teenage audience. Simply put, the big reveal landed with a thud.

"Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" sounded more in line with the pulp paperbacks chronicling the continuing adventures of Indy like "Indiana Jones and the Peril at Delphi." Honestly, there was probably a fair amount of eye-rolling too when the upcoming fifth and final installment of the series was revealed to be "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Huh?

Although "Crystal Skull" went on to make almost $800 million at the box office, the film was divisive among fans who weren't exactly on board with LaBeouf's introduction as Indy's long lost, leather clad son, Mutt Williams. A 1950s greaser with a hot temper, Mutt looked like he should be chasing Marty McFly in "Back to the Future" instead of battling Soviets alongside Indy and Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen). On top of the fan backlash, LeBeouf later criticized the film and even director Steven Spielberg had issues with the main MacGuffin being inter-dimensional aliens courtesy of a sci-fi B-movie concept by creator George Lucas.

To completely abandon Mutt's character would be to partially admit defeat, however. It's why his existence is acknowledged (however briefly) in "Dial of Destiny."