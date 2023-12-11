Cool Stuff: Did You Know Playmates' Classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Toys Have Returned?
Back in the 1990s, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was all the rage. Thanks to the hit animated series and feature film franchise, the heroes in a half-shell became one of the biggest pop culture sensations of the decade, sparking various imitators like "Biker Mice from Mars" and "Street Sharks." But there was no beating Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, especially when it came to the expansive action figure line from Playmates.
On top of the standard versions of all four turtles, as well as their adoptive father Splinter and primary villains Shredder, Krang, Rocksteady, and Bebop, Playmates released an eclectic array of villains along with a bunch of goofy variations on Leo, Donny, Raph, and Mikey. Michelangelo as a birthday clown? Done. Donatello as a cowboy from the Wild West? Yup. Raphael as an astronaut? You know it. Leonardo as a hockey player? Why not! In case you haven't heard, along with the new "Mutant Mayhem" line of action figures, several of the most beloved "TMNT" action figures from the original Playmates line are back on shelves, and we're not talking about the super weird costume figures.
Playmates has been re-releasing their classic "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" action figures, and they're even in the same packaging that they arrived in back in the '90s. Along with all four turtles and their four primary villains, Playmates has been re-releasing the coolest alternate versions, such as the Ninja Turtles that transform back into their original turtle form, the ones that hide weapons in their shells, and even those that more closely resemble their spotted skin look in the "TMNT" movies. They're all exactly as you remember them. Take a look below!
The original TMNT action figures
If you're just a fan of the classic "TMNT" action figures, then this whole line-up is for you. The classic "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" have been on shelves for a little while now, and the very first line-up of turtles may be a little hard to find. They were originally sold at Walmart, and they're not really in stores anymore, so you'll have to find them on secondary markets like eBay or buy them from retailers selling figures through Walmart's website (where Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael are still listed, but at a marked up price).
Thankfully, there's a secondary line of the turtles (seen above) that's more readily available, but with a bonus feature. They're the figures with more prominent turtle teeth and colored belts that correspond to their respective bandanas. But the one trait that makes them stand out from the others is that their shell opens up in the back to store extra weapons, like ninja stars and a razor pizza. If you're having trouble getting ahold of the classic turtles, then these are probably the next best option. They're available in a pack with all four turtles.
But on top of that, there's also a four-pack that includes the original versions of Shredder, Krang, Bebop, and Rocksteady. However, if you want Splinter and April O'Neil, you'll have to snag that in two different four-packs that include alternate comic book versions of all four turtles. Splinter comes in a pack with Donatello, Michelangelo, and Ray Fillet, while April comes with Leonardo, Raphael, and Mondo Gecko, and they're both Amazon exclusives.
Mutatin' Turtles
Meanwhile, over at Target, they've got another fantastic line of turtles that brings a little bit of "Transformers" flair to the toy line. The "Mutatin" line of "TMNT" figures allows fans to transform each of the green guys into their original turtle form. Each of them also comes with their standard weapons, a pizza ninja star, an ooze canister, and a tiny can of turtle food.
These were some of my favorite "TMNT" toys from when I was a kid, because you could recreate the origins of the Ninja Turtles and turn them into the superheroes we know and love. Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo are all available at Target.
Movie stars!
As a kid, one thing that frustrated me was that, for a while, Playmates didn't have "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" action figures that looked like the versions of the characters in the movies. It wasn't until 1992 that the "Movie Star" versions of the turtles hit shelves, giving the turtles a makeover that more closely resembled their look in the movies. That included new face sculpts and textured skin with spots on it. They're kinda ugly, but this is how toys were in the 1990s. Sure, they're not as incredible as NECA's detailed and screen-accurate action figures from the original "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movies, but they're a great recreation of those original figures.
Along with the original "Movie Star" versions of the Ninja Turtles, there's also a four-pack that includes Super Shredder and a movie version of the Foot Soldier. Plus, you get both of the mutant villains Tokka and Rahzar from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze."
The Party Wagon!
With all these versions of the Ninja Turtles out there, you're gonna want some way to transport them. Thankfully, Playmates has also re-released the signature ride of the heroes in the half-shell: the Party Wagon.
With a turtle shell roof and hubcaps, this ride undeniably belongs to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. If you don't believe me, there's a sticker that confirms as much on the wagon's spoiler. (Honestly, as an adult collector, I wouldn't even put that sticker on today, but as a kid, I didn't know any better.) Of course, the best feature of the Party Wagon is the "Foot Tenderizer," the flip out arm that a turtle can climb in for a spring-action attack on the road. There are also some Whacko Bombs to drop against the enemies.
The "TMNT" Party Wagon is available to buy at Amazon right now. For more "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" collectibles, you should check out the 2023 /Film Holiday Gift Guide!