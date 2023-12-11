Cool Stuff: Did You Know Playmates' Classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Toys Have Returned?

Back in the 1990s, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was all the rage. Thanks to the hit animated series and feature film franchise, the heroes in a half-shell became one of the biggest pop culture sensations of the decade, sparking various imitators like "Biker Mice from Mars" and "Street Sharks." But there was no beating Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, especially when it came to the expansive action figure line from Playmates.

On top of the standard versions of all four turtles, as well as their adoptive father Splinter and primary villains Shredder, Krang, Rocksteady, and Bebop, Playmates released an eclectic array of villains along with a bunch of goofy variations on Leo, Donny, Raph, and Mikey. Michelangelo as a birthday clown? Done. Donatello as a cowboy from the Wild West? Yup. Raphael as an astronaut? You know it. Leonardo as a hockey player? Why not! In case you haven't heard, along with the new "Mutant Mayhem" line of action figures, several of the most beloved "TMNT" action figures from the original Playmates line are back on shelves, and we're not talking about the super weird costume figures.

Playmates has been re-releasing their classic "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" action figures, and they're even in the same packaging that they arrived in back in the '90s. Along with all four turtles and their four primary villains, Playmates has been re-releasing the coolest alternate versions, such as the Ninja Turtles that transform back into their original turtle form, the ones that hide weapons in their shells, and even those that more closely resemble their spotted skin look in the "TMNT" movies. They're all exactly as you remember them. Take a look below!