Avengers: Infinity War Cut A Major Arc For Hulk At The Very Last Minute

Even though Mark Ruffalo's Hulk hasn't had a solo movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he's had quite the on-screen journey dating back to 2012's "The Avengers." The most crucial part of that journey to date took place in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" when Bruce Banner and Hulk merged, creating Smart Hulk. The beast had finally been tamed, with Banner and Hulk finally being able to co-exist. It turns out, Smart Hulk was originally supposed to make his grand entrance in "Avengers: Infinity War" a year earlier.

In the commentary track for "Endgame," directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, along with writers Stephen McFeeley and Christopher Markus, revealed that Smart Hulk was originally supposed to appear during the third act of "Infinity War" during the battle in Wakanda. As it exists, Bruce fights in The Hulkbuster armor because Hulk won't come out following his confrontation with Thanos earlier in the film. McFeely had this to say about it:

"This event, the creation of Smart Hulk, used to take place in 'Infinity War.' He was fighting in Wakanda. The whole arc of the story was Banner and Hulk were not getting along. Hulk wouldn't come out to help him. At his hour of greatest need, they make some sort of compromise, and Smart Hulk rips out of the armor and beats the crap out of Cull Obsidian, and destroys him. It was pretty clear that the movie could not handle this weird success. The movie needed to just stay in its succession of losses in the third act, which meant some hustling on the part of VFX late in the game."

The fact that the Russo brothers made "Infinity War" and "Endgame" back-to-back remains a truly mystifying filmmaking feat. They both worked extremely well despite major changes like this one arriving late in the game.