Cool Stuff: The M3GAN Shirt And Hoodie From Cavity Colors Won't Let Anything Harm You Ever Again

You better run, because the coolest horror shirt of the year just dropped.

Since 2023 has been the longest year ever, you may have forgotten that it all kicked off with the robotic monstrous femme supremacy of "M3GAN." Not only did M3GAN aerial cartwheel her way into our horror-loving hearts and immediately establish herself as the next great horror icon (greenlighting a sequel in the process), but she also absolutely slayed at the box office. As of publication, "M3GAN" is the third highest-grossing horror film of the year, just behind "Scream VI" and "Five Nights at Freddy's." Considering one of those films is a legacy sequel and the other is based on an insanely popular video game franchise, this makes "M3GAN" the most popular original horror film of the year. In honor of everyone's new best friend, the horror-themed apparel company, Cavity Colors, is releasing an officially licensed "M3GAN" shirt and zip-up hoodie. Here's what the company had to say:

An instant classic in the modern horror pantheon, "M3GAN" has only grown more beloved since its release. We're thrilled to finally release our officially licensed collection celebrating this killer doll masterpiece! Get yours now — before they're decommissioned permanently.

The "M3GAN" design is a pre-order item due to ship out the first week of January 2024, so if you're looking for a last-minute clothing gift before the holidays, you'll have to look at our Holiday Gift Guide instead. The licensing restrictions also mean that this shirt is sadly only available in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Apologies to our international besties, but take a look at the new "M3GAN" merch below.