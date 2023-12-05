Kingsley Ben-Adir Brings Bob Marley To Life In The One Love Trailer

If you've been catching up on end-of-year releases in theaters, chances are you've caught the trailer for "Bob Marley: One Love," the upcoming biopic from director Reinaldo Marcus Green ("King Richard," "Joe Bell," "Monsters and Men"). Kingsley Ben-Adir ("One Night in Miami," "Peaky Blinders," "Barbie") stars as Marley, the first actor to ever play the Jamaican musical legend, activism hero, and Rastafari icon in a feature film. Back in April, /Film's Ben Pearson attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas where he was given an exclusive first look at the film, which was produced by Marley's children and surviving family members, including his wife Rita Marley. As such, it was vital to the family that they had a say in who would play the titular figure.

Ahead of the film's release, Rotten Tomatoes released a featurette where Ziggy Marley discussed why Ben-Adir was the perfect actor for the role. "Kingsley does a great job in an artful way, not trying to mimic my father," he said. "All to be true to who Bob was, how he speaks, how he acts, how he sees the world." There have been a lot of biopics as of late, but "One Love" is without a doubt the most anticipated in recent memory. Bob Marley wasn't just a musician, he was a revolution, which means a lot is riding on Ben-Adir's performance. A new trailer for the film has now arrived, giving audiences their best look yet at would could potentially be the first awards-worthy performance of 2024.