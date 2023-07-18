One Love's Bob Marley Actor Previously Impressed In An Oscar Nominated Film

It's always exciting to watch a talented young actor come into their own via a string of strikingly varied performances. Think of Denzel Washington's 1987 — '89 run of "Cry Freedom," "The Mighty Quinn" and "Glory," or Harrison Ford transforming from a handsome fella on the periphery of classics like "American Graffiti" and "The Conversation" to a full-fledged movie star in "Star Wars" and "Raiders of the Lost Ark." You've seen these guys kicking around for a bit, and they've flashed a bit of potential, but you're absolutely stunned when they sink their choppers into a meaty role. Where has this been, and why did it take so long for a filmmaker to exploit it?

I got that feeling watching Kingsley Ben-Adir work a stirring new variation on Malcolm X in Regina King's "One Night in Miami." Stepping into those incendiary shoes means measuring up to Washington's portrayal of the African-American civil rights leader in Spike Lee's 1992 masterpiece. It's only one of the greatest screen performances of all time. No sweat, right? Ben-Adir plays it that way, burrowing into the wounded soul of a man who knows his inconvenient principles are going to bring him to grief or worse. It's a telescopic view of Malcolm at a particularly contentious moment in time, one that gives us new insight into a fascinatingly enigmatic figure.

Factor in Ben-Adir's standout work in "Peaky Blinders," "The OA" and "Secret Invasion," and you get a sense that this 37-year-old performer is primed for greatness. And the role that catapults him to the A-list just might be his next one.