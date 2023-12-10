Five Nights At Freddy's Creator Went Undercover During The Movie's Opening Weekend

Emma Tammi's new horror film "Five Nights at Freddy's," based on the popular line of video games, is one of the more impressive success stories of the year. The film is about a somnambulistic night watchman named Mike (Josh Hutcherson) who takes a gig watching a disused children's pizzeria, closed since the late 1980s. The pizzeria, called Freddy Fazbear's, is outfitted with an animatronic band of anthropomorphic animals like one might have seen as Showbiz Pizza back in the day. Perhaps predictably, the animatronic animals spring to life at night and slay any ne'er-do-wells in the pizzeria. The film, rated PG-13, doesn't lean into gore and mayhem, sadly, but it does contain numerous references to the original games as well as several cameos from popular YouTubers whose online commentary made the "FNaF" games popular back in mid-'10s.

Scott Cawthon famously invented the original "Five Nights at Freddy's" game in 2014 after widespread criticism of his previous video game "Chipper & Sons Lumber Co." Some reviews claimed the characters in "Chipper" made the human characters look like terrifying animatronics. Out of spite, Cawthon's next game was a horror experience with actual terrifying animatronics as characters. The game exploded in popularity when it became the widespread topic of reaction videos on YouTube, and has been a pop mainstay ever since.

It took many years of development, but the first "FNaF" film was released on October 27, 2023, and it was an enormous hit; on a budget of $20 million, "Freddy's" has already grossed $280 million worldwide.

Cawthon was curious about how the public was reacting to "FnaF," and was eager to see the reactions in person. Cawthon put on a disguise and went undercover in a public theater to do so. He related his experience in a 2023 Reddit post.