Why Ahsoka Went From A Movie To A Streaming Star Wars Series

"Ahsoka" represented a pretty big moment for many "Star Wars" fans when it arrived on Disney+ earlier this year. Ahsoka Tano originally debuted in "The Clone Wars" and, despite a rocky start, has become one of the most beloved characters in the entire franchise. The live-action series represented a full-circle moment on that journey as the character not only got a show, but a big-budget, live-action show on one of the biggest streaming services in the business. It turns out that creator Dave Filoni originally envisioned it as a movie.

Speaking with IGN ahead of the show's premiere, Filoni explained that he spent a long time thinking about how to bring Ahsoka Tano to live-action. Rosario Dawson debuted as the character on "The Mandalorian" before getting her own spin-off. But when Filoni first was thinking about all of this, movies were still the only vehicle for live-action "Star Wars." Here's what he had to say about it:

"In a lot of ways, I would think years ago I was trying to crack, 'So how do I take Ahsoka in live action?' And it was going to be a movie. Because pretty much the only outlet for live-action would've been cinematic. But as streaming becomes available, you start to think, 'Okay, so let me think of this episodically.' Which for me made a lot more sense because I've been doing nothing but episodic for years. And 'Mandalorian' kind of opened this door to say, live-action, episodic, 'Star Wars' television. Which when I was a kid, I would've killed for that. I mean, I'd watch that every week. So it's really fulfilling something we liked.

When "The Mandalorian" premiered, everything changed. The franchise has increasingly become a TV-driven enterprise, with shows like "Andor" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" doing some more heavy lifting on that front.